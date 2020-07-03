That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart
- Search "580159008" to find it in Blue at the same price.
- includes cushion
- wicker wrapped steel frame
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
These are $154 off of list and a great price for solid acacia wood chairs of this style. Buy Now at Walmart
- water-resistant cushions
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- Acacia wood frame
- available in Red
It's $60 under list price.
- measures 48.6" x 31.5" x 38.4"
- Model: 941-119-37
It's $77 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- Available in Midnight.
- brown wicker
- cushions
- rust-resistant frame
That's $9 under last week's mention and $68 off list.
- Note that this item may take 6 to 8 weeks to arrive.
- It's available in several colors (Unfinished pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
