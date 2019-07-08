New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$135 $500
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Barrington Premium Solid Wood Poker Table for $134.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $365 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- accommodates 6 players
- blue velvet top with Texas Hold 'em details
- Model: ARC076_027B
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Cardinal The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Trivia Game
$6 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cardinal The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Trivia Game for $5.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Target matches this deal via in-store pickup
Features
- Collect pieces of “cheesecake” to win
- 2-4 players
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter
$20 $41
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- 300-lb. capacity
- 12x16" tool tray
- Model: W150154
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 2 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet Set
$80
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet Set for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in September. Buy Now
Features
- 18" self-healing dartboard with removable steel number ring
- 6 steel-tip darts
- wood cabinet
- 3 LED lights
- 2 dry-erase cricket scoreboards
- Model: DRB100_318B
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Barrington Shuffleboard Table w/ Wine Rack
$500 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington 9-Foot Classic Wood Shuffleboard Table with Wine Rack for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now
Features
- 1-7/16" wood butcher block playing surface w/ scratch resistant finish
- built-in storage cabinets
- leg supports that double as a wine rack
