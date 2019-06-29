New
Walmart continues to offer the Barrington Premium Solid Wood Poker Table for $134.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $54.) Buy Now
- accommodates 6 players
- blue velvet top with Texas Hold 'em details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Hasbro Clue Junior Game
$9
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members Clue Junior Game for $8.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- gameboard
- 6 character pawns
- 6 furniture tokens
- 7 white bases
- 7 yellow bases
- detective notepad
- die
- label sheet
- game guide
- Model: C1293
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cardinal The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Trivia Game
$6 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cardinal The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Trivia Game for $5.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Tips
- Target matches this deal via in-store pickup
Features
- Collect pieces of “cheesecake” to win
- 2-4 players
New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Walmart · 22 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 day ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet Set
$80
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet Set for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in September. Buy Now
Features
- 18" self-healing dartboard with removable steel number ring
- 6 steel-tip darts
- wood cabinet
- 3 LED lights
- 2 dry-erase cricket scoreboards
- Model: DRB100_318B
Walmart · 6 days ago
Barrington Shuffleboard Table w/ Wine Rack
$500 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington 9-Foot Classic Wood Shuffleboard Table with Wine Rack for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now
Features
- 1-7/16" wood butcher block playing surface w/ scratch resistant finish
- built-in storage cabinets
- leg supports that double as a wine rack
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Barrington 85" Leather Power Reclining Sofa
$1,599 $2,499
$99 shipping
Macy's offers the Barington 85" Leather Power Reclining Sofa in Charcoal or Coffee for $1,599 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $100 under our May mention from March, $900 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services
Features
- 2 built-in power recliners with power headrests
- USB port on switch panel
- 250-lb capacity per seat
