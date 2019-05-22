Macy's offers the Barington 85" Leather Power Reclining Sofa in Coffee or Charcoal for $1,699 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $10 under our mention from March, $800 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services
Features
  • 2 built-in power recliners with power headrests
  • USB port on switch panel
  • 250-lb capacity per seat