It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Swagtron City Commuter Electric Scooter for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $29 less in December. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in Graphite for $17.89 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most charge $22 or more. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet with LED Light for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 9-Foot Classic Wood Shuffleboard Table with Wine Rack for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now
