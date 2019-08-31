Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $160. Buy Now
REI takes up to 25% off Cannondale bicycles. In-store pickup is required for most items. Kids' bikes start at $159.99, women's at $419.73, and unisex at $367.93. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Ancheer via Amazon continues to offer its Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike for $625.99 with $20 for shipping. That's $1,920 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
REI takes up to 50% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, and outdoor gear during its Peak Deal Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet with LED Light for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 42" Wooden Foosball Coffee Table for $227.18 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago as $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
