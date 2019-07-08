New
$1,599 $2,499
$99 shipping
Macy's offers the Barington 85" Leather Power Reclining Sofa in Charcoal or Coffee for $1,599 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $100 under our May mention from March, $900 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services
- 2 built-in power recliners with power headrests
- USB port on switch panel
- 250-lb capacity per seat
