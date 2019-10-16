New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Barrington 60" Folding Pool Table
$160 $250
free shipping

That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 35% wool blend felt surface
  • measures 60" x 33" x 8" with legs folded
  • 2" four-way caster wheels and pull handle
  • includes set of 1-7/8" billiard balls, two 42" billiard cues, ball rack, brush, and 2 chalks
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Barrington
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register