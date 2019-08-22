Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Barrington 42" Wooden Foosball Coffee Table for $227.18 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago as $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Wade Logan Madilynn Coffee Table with Storage in White for $186.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $187.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coaster Coffee Table with Stools for $206.84 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $72.
Note: It's now available at Walmart only. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rockpoint Argus Lift-Top Wood Coffee Table in Chestnut Brown for $111.65 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped slightly to $111.27. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Furinno Andrey End Table in Espresso/Brown for $14.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet with LED Light for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
