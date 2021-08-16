Barnes & Noble Book Haul Sale: 50% off
Barnes & Noble · 20 mins ago
Barnes & Noble Book Haul Sale
50% off
free shipping w/ $35

In one of their most all-encompassing annual sales - fittingly called 'Book Haul', as a form of self-fulfilling prophecy for readers - Barnes and Noble offers 50% off most categories of books (including new releases and signed books, which rarely see such large discounts). So if your current TBR pile is getting a little out of control, this is your sign to treat yourself and stock up. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble

  • Why does she love this deal? "As someone who tends to read over 100 books a year, I'll take any chance (excuse?) I can get to snag titles that have been sitting on my wishlist. At such a high discount, I can make quite a dent in it for the price of just one or two regularly-priced new releases."
  • Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4.99. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
