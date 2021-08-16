Barnes & Noble Book Haul Sale: 50% off

In one of their most all-encompassing annual sales - fittingly called 'Book Haul', as a form of self-fulfilling prophecy for readers - Barnes and Noble offers 50% off most categories of books (including new releases and signed books, which rarely see such large discounts). So if your current TBR pile is getting a little out of control, this is your sign to treat yourself and stock up. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As someone who tends to read over 100 books a year, I'll take any chance (excuse?) I can get to snag titles that have been sitting on my wishlist. At such a high discount, I can make quite a dent in it for the price of just one or two regularly-priced new releases."
- Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4.99. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Published 20 min ago
Save $4 off the digital list price and $13 off what you would pay for a paperback copy. Shop Now at Amazon
- by Emma Dennis
- 130+ step-by-step recipes
Save $3 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 1,406 pages
Save $4 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 117 pages
That's a $21 value. Shop Now at TradePub
- by Daniel Kirsch & Judith Hurwitz
Check out free activities and crafts for kids and adults, many based on popular books. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
- activities for 5 & under, 6 to 12 year olds, and teen & adult books
Save a bundle with over 500 books to choose from Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $4.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on fiction and non-fiction titles from Angie Thomas, Sharon Stone, Ethan Hawke, Malcolm Gladwell, and more. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $4.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Buy one book and get half off the second. The discount applies to select paperback books across all age categories. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
- Eligible items are marked on the product page.
- Orders of $35 or more ship free; otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.98 shipping charge.
