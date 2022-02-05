aukeyhome.com · 38 mins ago
$48 $80
free shipping
Save $32 with coupon code "KETTLE40". Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
Tips
- In White.
Features
- temp control
- 2-hours hold mode
- brew stopwatch
- LCD display
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Sierra · 4 days ago
Rae Dunn Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle
$15 $68
free shipping w/ $75
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
Tips
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
Features
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Tayama Shabu and Grill 3-Quart Multi-Cooker
$50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- stainless steel pot
- nonstick grilling plate
- adjustable temperature
- detachable base
- Model: TRMC-40
Amazon · 3 days ago
Solofill SoloGrind 2-in-1 Automatic Single Serve Coffee Burr Grinder
$37 $60
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- interchangeable single serve coffee adapter & ground coffee container
- Model: SOLOGRIND
Walmart · 6 days ago
NutriBullet Select Blender w/ Versatile Controls
$40 $100
free shipping
That is $70 less than NutriBullet direct charges. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- easy-twist extractor blade
- 2 speeds
- pulse function
- dishwasher safe
- Model: NB50200OR
