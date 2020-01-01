New
LivingSocial · 33 mins ago
Barefoot Wine 750ml Bottles
3 for $15, 6 for $28, 12 for $45
shipping varies

These bottles are perfect for supplementing dinner parties or having a glass of wine after a long day. Buy Now at LivingSocial

Tips
  • $16.95 shipping for 3 bottles.
  • $19.95 shipping for 6 bottles.
  • $34.95 shipping for 12 bottles.
  • Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor LivingSocial
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register