LivingSocial · 33 mins ago
3 for $15, 6 for $28, 12 for $45
shipping varies
These bottles are perfect for supplementing dinner parties or having a glass of wine after a long day. Buy Now at LivingSocial
- $16.95 shipping for 3 bottles.
- $19.95 shipping for 6 bottles.
- $34.95 shipping for 12 bottles.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Wine Chateau · 1 day ago
The Dalmore 12 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 750mL Bottle
$58 $61
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
Coupon code "GET5" drops the price to $28 off list. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Shipping adds $23, or get free shipping when you buy four bottles.
Wine Chateau · 1 wk ago
Punjabi Club Rye Whisky 750ml Bottle
$24 $25
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
It's $12 under list when you apply coupon code "GET5." Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- oak spices
- sweet and sour fruitiness
Wine Chateau · 6 days ago
Antiquity Blue Ultra Premium Whisky 750ml Bottle
$32 $56
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
That's the best price we could find by $33 when you apply coupon code "GET5".
Update: The price has increased to $32.26. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Wine Chateau · 1 wk ago
Old Monk "The Legend" Very Old Vatted Rum 1L Bottle
$29 $31
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
Use coupon code "GET5" to get this Indian rum at around $8 under national average. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Shipping adds around $20 or bag free shipping on an order of 4 or more bottles.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- blended; aged for a minimum of 7 years
LivingSocial · 3 wks ago
LivingSocial Father's Day Sale
under $30
Save on a variety of restaurants and local things to do for around $30 or less. Shop Now at LivingSocial
