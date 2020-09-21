New
Bare Necessities · 17 mins ago
Use coupon code "FAMILY25" to save an extra 25% on bras, panties, shapewear, swimwear, sleepwear, and much more. Shop Now at Bare Necessities
Tips
- Orders of $70 or more get free 2-day shipping with the coupon. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.
Details
Comments
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Innersy Women's Period Panties 3-Pack
$11 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "503NBA3L" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured)
- Sold by Innersy Store via Amazon.
Features
- for use alongside pads, tampons, or cups
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Prettywell Women's Slip Shorts
from $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "PRETTY08" to get at least $8 off. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (1-nude pictured).
- Sold by Prettywell Fashion via Amazon.
Features
- anti-chafing
Wacoal · 1 mo ago
Panties at Wacoal
3 for $39
free shipping w/$70
Save up to $6 off on women's briefs, bikinis, and boyshorts in seamless and hi-cut. Buy Now at Wacoal
Tips
- Available in several colors and styles (Halo Lace Brief in Purple Potion pictured).
Belk · 2 wks ago
Intimates at Belk
up to 50% off + extra 10% off w/ pickup
Chose from deals like buy 1, get 2nd free bras, $5 panties, and 25% off Calvin Klein & DKNY intimates. Plus, you'll get an extra 10% off if you opt for in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- If the item isn't available for pickup, shipping adds $8.95, but orders over $49 bag free shipping.
Bare Necessities · 1 mo ago
Bare Necessities Swim Sale
up to 80% off
free 2-day shipping
Save on bikinis, tops, one-pieces, and more. Shop Now at Bare Necessities
