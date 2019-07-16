New
PepsiCo eCommerce · 1 hr ago
Bare Baked Crunchy Veggie Chips 1.4-oz. Bag Variety 6-Pack
$6 off for Prime members
For Prime members only, PepsiCo via Amazon takes $6 off the Bare Baked Crunchy Veggie Chips 1.4-oz. Bag Variety 6-Pack. Plus, free shipping applies. They're gluten-free. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Related
↑ less
Buy from PepsiCo eCommerce
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Food & Drink PepsiCo eCommerce
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register