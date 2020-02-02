Open Offer in New Tab
PepsiCo eCommerce
Bare Baked Crunchy Fruit Medley 1.2-oz. Bag
6 for $17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce

  • Clip the $6 coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
Features
  • 6 bags of bare Medleys Banana, Pineapple & Strawberry
  • Expires 2/2/2020
    Published 44 min ago
