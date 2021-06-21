Bare Baked Crunchy Apple Chips 16-Pack for $13 w/ Prime
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 44 mins ago
Bare Baked Crunchy Apple Chips 16-Pack
$13 w/ Prime $18
free shipping w/ Prime

This is a Prime Day deal, marked at 30% off for two days. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • Fuji & Reds
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register