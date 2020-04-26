Open Offer in New Tab
1 hr ago
Barco Uniforms
free Scrubs for healthcare teams

As a way of saying thanks, Barco offers healthcare teams free scrubs by application. Shop Now

Tips
  • Donations are on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
  • After you submit your request, you will receive an auto-reply message with Barco’s Donation Request Agreement attached. This form must be completed and signed by your authorized contact person and returned.
Features
  • To date, they've donated 30,000 scrubs.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
