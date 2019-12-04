Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Barbie National Geographic Astrophysicist Doll
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • includes telescope, outfit, and star map
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Barbie
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register