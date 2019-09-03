New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Barbie Inspiring Women Series Katherine Johnson Doll
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Barbie Inspiring Women Series Katherine Johnson Doll for $20.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.
  • includes doll, doll stand, and certificate of authenticity
