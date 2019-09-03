Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Barbie Inspiring Women Series Katherine Johnson Doll for $20.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hot Wheels Track Trucks in various styles for $1.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Mochoog via Amazon offers the Mochoog STEM 4WD Electric Mechanical Assembly Kit for $28.89. Coupon code "50UHFFJ9" drops the price to $14.44. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from July, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
