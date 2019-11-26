Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Barbie Inspiring Women Rosa Parks and Frida Kahlo Bundle
$26
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 under our mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • fully articulated
  • includes accessories, doll stand, and certificate of authenticity
