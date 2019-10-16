New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Barbie Cake Decorating Playset with Blonde Baker Doll
$24 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 3 Barbie dough colors
  • 2 cake molds
  • decorating accessories
  • 3 cake toppers
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Barbie
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register