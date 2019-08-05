- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Bar III Women's Pop Art Printed Strappy-Back 1-Piece Swimsuit for $60.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $51.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's pennies under yesterday's mention, $36 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops that to $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $3 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $3.) Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Chaos World via Amazon offers its Chaos World Women's High Waist Monokini in several colors (Coconut Tree pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "F67Z2OXT" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Heroh via Amazon offers the Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks in several colors (A8#color pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "C7SX3AI7" cuts the starting price to $13.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less two weeks ago. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Seahorse Quick-Dry 7" Swim Trunks in Seaport Combo or Sunwash Yellow for $14.99. Coupon code "WKND" knocks that to $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under yesterday's mention, $33 off list, and the best price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (If you're stocking up, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Active Stretch Twill Sport Coat in Copper or Red for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Velvet Slim-Fit Sport Coat in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $261 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April (albeit briefly). Buy Now
