Macy's offers the Bar III Women's Pop Art Printed Strappy-Back 1-Piece Swimsuit for $51.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention as $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Heroh via Amazon offers the Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks in several colors (A8#color pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "C7SX3AI7" cuts the starting price to $13.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less two weeks ago. Shop Now
Yigou via Amazon offers the Feoya Men's Swim Jammers in several colors (Black-f pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "50SAAGDI" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Purest Heart via Amazon offers the Highdays Women's One Piece Swimsuit with Tummy Control in several colors/styles (Mesh Black & White pictured) from $21.99. Coupon code "RA6GRBXE" cuts the starting price to $10.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Palace Blue or Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's takes 50% to 70% off a selection of men's summer essentials. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Active Stretch Twill Sport Coat in Copper or Red for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Velvet Slim-Fit Sport Coat in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $261 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April (albeit briefly). Buy Now
