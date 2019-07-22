Today only, Macy's offers the Bar III Women's Pop Art Printed Strappy-Back 1-Piece Swimsuit for $60.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" drops that to $51.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from XS to XL
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Glam Sheath One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Gingham Red pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under our May mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Today only, Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Colorblocked 7" Swim Trunks in several colors (Yellow Combo pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $34 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts in Red or Electric Green for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 38
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Off-the-Shoulder Swimdress in several styles (Mini Dot Red pictured) for $19.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some options are available via pickup.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Active Stretch Twill Sport Coat in Copper or Red for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 44
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Velvet Slim-Fit Sport Coat in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $261 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April (albeit briefly). Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes 38 and 40
