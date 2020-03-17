Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Paisley Velvet Sport Coat
$21 $295
free shipping w/ $25

That's $9 below our mention from nearly a week ago, $274 off, and the lowest price we could find for a sport coat. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in Blue only.
  • opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
