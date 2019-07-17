New
Macy's · 58 mins ago
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Donnie Knit Lace-Up Sneakers in White for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Need two pairs? Free shipping kicks in at $49 (down from $99).
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Details
Comments
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 day ago
Bar III Men's Baxter Buck Lace-Up Shoes
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Baxter Buck Lace-Up Shoes in Pink or Grey for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $33 under our mention from last October, $70 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from 7 to 13
Clarks · 19 hrs ago
Clarks Sale
Up to 40% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Ends Today
Proozy · 3 days ago
Birkenstock at Proozy
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock men's, women's, and kids; shoes and socks via coupon code "DN30". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet · 5 hrs ago
Joe's New Balance Outlet Summer Clearance Sale
50% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $99
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 50% to 70% off select styles during its Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" bags $1 shipping, and orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 9 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Active Stretch Twill Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Active Stretch Twill Sport Coat in Copper or Red for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 44
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Bar III Men's Velvet Slim-Fit Sport Coat
$34 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bar III Men's Velvet Slim-Fit Sport Coat in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $261 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April (albeit briefly). Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes 38 and 40
