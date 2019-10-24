New
eBay · 10 mins ago
BaoFeng Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Ham Radio
$20 $24
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Gadgettown via eBay
  • Requires an FCC license to use the GMRS frequencies
Features
  • 128 channels for UHF and VHF frequency
  • LED flashlight
  • Model: UV-5R
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 10 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals FRS 2-Way Radios eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register