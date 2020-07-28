New
Northern Tool · 19 mins ago
$610 $630
pickup
Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt to ship to store to dodge the $30.49 shipping fee.
Features
- cools up to 1,000-sq. ft.
- energy-efficient direct drive motor
- 24" downrod
- 6-speed remote control
- lightweight aluminum blades
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Lamps Plus · 5 hrs ago
Lamps Plus Ceiling Fan Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Beat the summer heat with ceiling fans starting from $99.95. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
Westinghouse Richboro SE 42" Reversible Five-Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan
$69 $120
free shipping
Save at least $13 on this compact ceiling fan. Buy Now at BuyDig
Features
- reversible rosewood/light maple blades
- brushed nickel finish
- frosted white alabaster glass
- 42" two-light indoor ceiling fan with five reversible blades
- 153x10mm silicon steel motor
- three fan speeds
- Model: 7877365
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Lawn & Garden Sale
Almost 200 items discounted
curbside pickup
Save on everything you need to spruce up the yard this spring, from lawn equipment to outdoor furniture, and decor like planters and fountains. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Northern Tool · 2 days ago
Milwaukee Tools at Northern Tool
Shop 30 Items Now
free shipping on most items
Select from a range of drills, saws, lawn tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Most orders bag free shipping; curbside pickup may also be available.
Northern Tool · 4 days ago
Fan Sale at Northern Tool
Nearly 400 items on sale
pickup at Northern Tool
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at
$70 $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Fan Sale
Shop Now
Find savings on exhaust fans, air movers, floor fans, wall-mounted fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to avoid shipping charges. (Shipping charges vary, though some items ship free.)
