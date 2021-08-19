Banggood Steel Slat Full Bed Frame for $110
Banggood · 20 mins ago
Banggood Steel Slat Full Bed Frame
$110 $138
$4 shipping

Apply coupon code "BGe07210" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Ships from a USA warehouse.
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
  • 14" of clearance for under bed storage
  • No box spring needed
  • 1,500-lbs. weight capacity
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGe07210"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Banggood
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register