New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 39 mins ago
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones
$300
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19, although most stores charge $500 or more. (We saw it for $250 in our November mention.) Buy Now
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • rechargeable battery
  • built-in microphone
  • noise cancellation
  • headst controls
  • Model: 50684BBR
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones Best Buy Bang & Olufsen
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register