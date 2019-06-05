New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 39 mins ago
$300
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i Wireless Noise Canceling On-Ear Headphones in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19, although most stores charge $500 or more. (We saw it for $250 in our November mention.) Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 4.2
- rechargeable battery
- built-in microphone
- noise cancellation
- headst controls
- Model: 50684BBR
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $159
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $19 today. Buy Now
Tips
- it's marked as out of stock but can still be purchased at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics Headphones
up to 56% off
Amazon takes up to 56% off a selection of AmazonBasics Headphones for kids and adults, with prices starting at $7.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Degol via Amazon offers its Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover in Black for $7.68. Coupon code "NIQU4C9P" cuts the price to $4.22. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of TPU silicone
- cable port
- detachable carabiner
- anti-loss strap for AirPods
Ends Today
Best Buy · 2 wks ago
Best Buy Memorial Day Appliances Sale
up to 40% off
Best Buy takes up to 40% off a selection of appliances during its Memorial Day Sale. Plus, you'll get a $100 Best Buy Gift Card when you buy two or more appliances totaling $1,500 or more. Shipping adds $69.99 on large appliances, although major appliance orders of $399 or more bag free delivery. (In-store pickup is also available on many items, and small appliance orders of $35 or more receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
Best Buy · 2 days ago
Energizer 2025 Batteries 2-Pack
$2 $6
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Energizer 2025 Batteries 2-Pack for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter
$40
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Best Buy offers the EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter 4 for $49.99. Check out via Easy Replenish to cut that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It claims to reduce 23 contaminants including pharmaceuticals, waterborne parasites, lead, mercury, and pesticides.
Note: Easy Replenish is akin to Amazon's Subscribe & Save service; be sure to cancel your subscription once your order ships to avoid being billed for further shipments.
Sign In or Register