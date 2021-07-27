Banana Republic Sale: extra 50% off sale, up to 40% off sitewide

Sale prices drop by an extra half in-cart – after the discount, men's T-shirts start from $7.99, men's chinos from $9, women's T-shirts from $4.50, and women's dresses from $8.51. Everything else sitewide is marked up to 40% off. Shop Now at Banana Republic
- Members pay $5 for shipping, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- In-store pickup may also be available.
- Some exclusions apply.
-
Expires 8/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Air Max Impact 2 Shoes for $71.97 ($18 off).
- Nike+ members get free shipping, no min.
Save on over 2,000 styles. Men's T-shirts start from $21, women's pants from $33, and men's shoes from $38, among other savings. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
With over 100 pairs for men and women to choose from, prices start at $66. Shop Now at Ray-Ban
- Click on the "promo" tab to see all the items discounted.
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's RB3652 Sunglasses for $66 (most charge over $125).
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
Take a total of $26 off in Navy via coupon code "BRAFF20" plus the automatic in-cart discount. It's also available in Charcoal for a few bucks more. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/23/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
Add it to your cart and apply coupon code "BRFAVS" to save $34 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- Available at this price in Rich Orange.
- Banana Republic Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Otherwise, shipping is $5. (Not a member? It’s free to join.)
- 100% cotton
- Model: 653673
Apply coupon code "BRFAVS" to save $22 off list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Banana Republic Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Otherwise, shipping is $5.
Sign In or Register