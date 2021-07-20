Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% off + extra 20% off

Apply coupon code "BRAFF20" to save an extra 20% off on over 1,300 already discounted men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Banana Republic
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/23/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "SALE12" to save $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $9. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
Save on a range of men's apparel and shoes, including designer bands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Liquid Cotton Greenwich Polo Shirt for $29.99 ($50 off).
Coupon code "JULY25" stacks the extra savings on top of this twice-yearly sale. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Create or log into an Under Armour account to get free shipping on all orders.
It's $72 off and the least expensive BR flannel shirt we've seen. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- In Yellow Plaid
Get this price via coupon code "BRAFF20" and save $38 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- In Rock Gray
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Apply coupon code "BRAFF20" to save $71 off the list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- In Racer Blue at this price.
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
