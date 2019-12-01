Personalize your DealNews Experience
This is $157 off list and a great price for a wool-blend coat.
Update: The price has increased to $49.99. Buy Now at Banana Republic
That's a $74 savings in total, once you factor in the shipping discount.
Update: Shipping is now $7.95. Buy Now at Sierra
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Columbia
That's $295 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
It's the best price we could find by $111. Buy Now at Sierra
Get 50% off regular prices, the strongest sitewide discount we've seen all year for non-sale items. Plus, you can get an extra 40% off sale items. Shop Now at Banana Republic
