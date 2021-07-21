Banana Republic Men's Slim Organic Traveler Chinos for $38

Apply coupon code "BRAFF20" to take $81 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/23/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Oil Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $35 for free shipping.
That's the $61 under what you'd pay at Bass Pro or Cabela's. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Tundra (192) pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 10 total pockets
- water-repellent and quick-dry
Deals start from $14.98 in this sale that includes brands like adidas, Champion, and Original Penguin. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Active Sweatpants for $29.97 (low by $15).
Save at least $30 (and as much as $190) on a wide range of men's slacks, dress pants, and shorts. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Awearness by Kenneth Cole Men's Awear-Tech Extreme Slim-Fit Dress Slacks for $9.99 ($190 off)
Apply coupon code "BRAFF20" to save an extra 20% off on over 1,300 already discounted men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Banana Republic
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
Get this price via coupon code "BRAFF20" and save $38 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- In Rock Gray
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Apply coupon code "BRAFF20" to save $71 off the list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- In Racer Blue at this price.
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
