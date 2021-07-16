Banana Republic Men's Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt for $8
Banana Republic · 1 hr ago
Banana Republic Men's Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt
$7.99 $80
pickup

It's $72 off and the least expensive BR flannel shirt we've seen. Buy Now at Banana Republic

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
  • In Yellow Plaid
