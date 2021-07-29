Banana Republic Men's Silk Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater for $22

Get this price via an in-cart discount and coupon code "BRAFF20" and save $48 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- In Chrome Gray (also in Navy for $25 after coupon)
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/31/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
Get this price via coupon code "BRAFF20" and save $73 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- In Navy
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/31/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
It's $56 off the list price and very good price for a men's sweater from a major retailer. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Flint pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
Save $43 off the list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Pink Dogwood or Vienna at this price.
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $25 or more (before the extra discount) get free shipping.
Apply coupon code "BRAFF20" to save an extra 20% off already discounted items. That's one of the lowest discounts we've seen this year. Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Banana Republic
- Members pay $5 for shipping, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/23/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
Get this price via coupon code "BRAFF20" and save $68 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- In Racer Blue
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/31/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
Take a total of $26 off in Navy via coupon code "BRAFF20" plus the automatic in-cart discount. It's also available in Charcoal for a few bucks more. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more ship free.
- Legal: Extra 20% off sale styles, online only: Offer valid on qualifying purchases through 7/23/21 at 11:59pm PT at Banana Republic in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Not valid in Canada or at Banana Republic Factory Store. Discount only applies to BR merchandise with price ending in .97 or .99. Excludes regular priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or employee discount. No adjustments on previous purchases. Use code BRAFF20 at checkout. Offer subject to change without notice.
Apply coupon code "BRFAVS" to save $22 off list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Banana Republic Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Otherwise, shipping is $5.
Sign In or Register