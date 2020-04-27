Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Banana Republic · 40 mins ago
Banana Republic Men's Flannel Pajama Pants (L sizes only)
2 for $11 $28
free shipping

Anytime you can get two of a thing for less than you'd pay for one of a thing, that's where we'll be. Buy Now at Banana Republic

Tips
  • Add two pairs to your cart to see the price drop.
  • Available in sizes XL and XXL only.
  • This item is final sale and cannot be returned.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/27/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sleep & Lounge Banana Republic Banana Republic
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register