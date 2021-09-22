New
Banana Republic · 57 mins ago
$4.98 in cart $10
free shipping w/ $50
The price drops in cart to $25 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic
Tips
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.
Features
- touchscreen-ready fingertips
Details
eBay · 2 wks ago
Banana Republic Men's Ervine Soft Square Classic Sunglasses
$16 $89
free shipping
That's a $14 low today. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by choosesmart via eBay.
Features
- storage case and cleaning cloth
- 100% UV protection
- Model: 0WR7-IR
6pm · 6 days ago
6pm Clearance Sale
up to 85% off
Free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Bag steep savings on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
IntoResin · 2 wks ago
Solar System Planet Keyring
$4.39 $11
$6 shipping
Apply code "INTORESIN60" to save $16 off the list price. Buy Now at IntoResin
Tips
- Available in 8 planets, the sun, and the moon.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49.99 or more get free shipping.
Features
- 8cm size
- made of resin, alloy, and glass
Michael Kors · 1 wk ago
Michael Kors Sale
up to 75% off
free shipping
Save on more than 1,000 items including wallets beginning at $22, sunglasses as low as $59, handbags starting at $109, and watches from $149. Shop Now at Michael Kors
Tips
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag for $109 (a savings of $319).
Sunglass Hut · 1 wk ago
Ray-Bans at Sunglass Hut
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on 29 styles. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
Tips
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses for $87.50 ($88 off)
Banana Republic · 3 days ago
Banana Republic Friends & Family Event
40% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. The 40% discount will show in-cart. Even better, you'll grab an extra 10% off via coupon code "BRFAMILY." Shop Now at Banana Republic
Tips
- Pictured is the Banana Republic Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Sloan Pants for $48.33 after in-cart discount and code "BRFAMILY." That's a savings of $41.
- Shipping adds $7, but orders $50 or more ship free for Rewards members.
