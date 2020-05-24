Personalize your DealNews Experience
Coupon code "BANANA" and an in-cart discount knock $69 off off the list price of this spring-ready dress. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
Coupon code "FAVE30" takes 30% off every dress at Lulus. Shop Now at Lulus
Save on minis, maxis, midis, cocktail dresses, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
Dress to impress with this deal that is a savings of 80% off the list price and and incredible price for a Boston Proper dress. Buy Now at Boston Proper
An in-cart discount combined with coupon code "BANANA" saves $53 off list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
With an in-cart discount and coupon code "BANANA", it's $76 off list and the best deal around. (It's also just a great shipped price for men's jeans in general.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
With the in-cart discount and coupon code "BANANA," you may spy out the lowest prices we've ever seen! Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
It has dropped another $3 since last week's mention via the in-cart discount stacked with coupon code "BANANA", making this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
After an in-cart discount and stacking coupon "BANANA", that's $49 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
An in-cart discount combined with coupon code "BANANA" drops the price to $27 under list. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
Coupon code "BANANA" plus the in-cart discount gets this deal and saves $26 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
This is a huge discount on in-season styles. You can also save big in the clearance section, where items drop by an extra 50% in cart.
Update: You can score an additional 15% off clearance items with code "BANANA". Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
