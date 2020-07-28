New
Banana Republic Factory · 54 mins ago
Extra 60% off
free shipping w/ $50
There are hundreds to choose from, with prices starting at $19.99. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
Tips
- Scroll down to see the dresses tab and click on it.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/28/2020
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Lulus · 1 day ago
Lulus Women's Reece Lace Bodycon Dress
$10 $57
$5 shipping
It's $47 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- In Forest Green.
- It's final sale and cannot be exchanged or returned.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Venus · 5 days ago
Venus Women's Knot Front Ribbed Dress
$8 $32
$8 shipping
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and $24 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- Available in XS to XL in Orange at this price.
Lulus · 2 wks ago
Lulus Women's Have Heart Halter Midi Dress
$19 $64
$5 shipping
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
- Available at this price in Mauve Pink. (Terra Cotta is available for a few dollars more.)
Maurices · 2 wks ago
Maurices Clearance
Dresses from $17
free shipping
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
New
Banana Republic Factory · 2 hrs ago
Banana Republic Factory Summer Sale
50% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on men's and women's shorts, tees, tanks, and more. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
Tips
- Shipping adds $7 or bag free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
Banana Republic Factory · 2 wks ago
Banana Republic Men's 10" Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts
$14 $16
free shipping w/ $50
It's a savings of $41 off list via coupon code "BANANA." Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
Tips
- Search "5325090110029" to find them.
- They're avilable in several colors (Acorn pictured).
Choose free shipping during checkoutShipping adds $7, but orders over $50 ship free.
Sign In or Register