It's a great price for a pair of women's jeans from this brand, especially since they'll ship for free (shipping would normally add $7.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Black.
-
Expires 2/26/2021
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Thanks to a lowered minimum spend requirement, these are $70 off and qualify for free shipping.
Update: Shipping now adds $7, but it's still a great deal at $60 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Dark Wash.
Save on men's and women's jeans. Plus, coupon code "TAKE15" snags an additional 15% off select items. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed online or in-store from February 16 through 21.)
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured are the Urban Pipeline Men's Max Flex Regular Fit Jeans for $18.69 after coupon ($25 off).
Save $35 off list price. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in 64 Blue.
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $99 or more ship free.
That's $15 off and a rare deal combined with the no-min free shipping. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Adirondack Green at this price. (The extra 50% off applies to the other clearance colors as well.)
It's a great price for a shipped shirt if you wear an XXL, or Tall sizes in L or XL. (Shipping would normally add $7.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In White.
If your work-from-home wardrobe is lacking, spice it up with these five pieces and save yourself close to $200 in the process. Shop Now
This sitewide discount even takes an extra 50% off clearance items – and it's combined with the first no-minimum free shipping offer we've seen this year. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Some exclusions apply.
Add it to your cart to save $210 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Blue.
It's $42 under list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In several colors (Light Blue pictured)
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
That's $56 off list and with the rare no-minimum free shipping offer that's live, an extra saving of $7. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Blue at this price.
That's half off at a savings of $10 off list, plus select colors and limited sizes may drop as low as $3 in cart. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping is free w/ $50 or more before in-cart discounts. Get free shipping when you add 6 of these to the cart and choose No Rush or 5-7 Basic shipping.
Sign In or Register