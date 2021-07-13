Banana Republic Factory Sale: 50% to 70% off + extra 20% off

Over 290 women's styles, and almost 140 men's styles are included in this sale, with men's T-shirts from $6, women's tops from $7, men's shorts from $14, and women's shorts from $14. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Opt for pickup (at checkout) to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
Expires 7/16/2021
Save on a selection of 50 styles of furniture, small appliances, tech, freezers, and more with prices starting from $30. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $1,100 (low by $200).
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Act fast and grab a special deal each night through July 16 at midnight CT on the Woot! app. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- An item will appear on the main page at midnight CT, marked with "$1 on the Woot! app". The price will drop to $1 at checkout.
- Stock is limited.
These deals start from $1, and go up in price every 10 minutes, so get in early. (See start times below.) Assuming you get them for a buck, you're saving between $14 and $23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The start times:
- 12pm ET: AmazonCommercial 90-Lumen Pocket Torch
- 1pm ET: The Original Bagel Guillotine(
- 2pm ET: Hot Ones: The Game
- 3pm ET: Woot 17th Birthday Insulated Grocery Tote
- The link to the sale will be posted on this Woot forum page when it starts.
It's the best extra discount we've seen on Banana Republic Factory clearance since January. Click on the clearance tab at the top of the page to see eligible items. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders over $50. (The free shipping minimum applies before discounts are taken in cart.)
It's $5 off last week's mention and a savings of $35 off list. Add them to your cart to see this price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in several colors (Preppy Navy pictured).
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping.
Add two pairs to your cart to see the price drop and get free shipping – it's $115 off list.
Update: It now includes free shipping. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Medium Wash, in small sizes only.
Save on a range of men's and women's styles. Men's T-shirts start at
$10 $9, women's pants from $30 $18, and men's hoodies from $35 $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $25 or more.
- Clearance and other items are excluded.
Save $43 off the list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Pink Dogwood or Vienna at this price.
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $25 or more (before the extra discount) get free shipping.
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. It's a savings of $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in several colors (Positano Blue Nylon pictured).
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
