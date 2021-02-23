New
Banana Republic Factory · 56 mins ago
Banana Republic Factory Men's Aviator Sunglasses
$12 in-cart $30
free shipping

Add them to your cart to see the price drop to $11.99. Thanks to the rare no-min free shipping, that's a total savings of $25. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory

  • available in Copper
Features
  • 100% UVA & UVB protection
