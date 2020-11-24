New
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Men's Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Pants
$12 in cart $30
free shipping w/ $50

It's $58 under list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory

  • The price drops in cart
  • Shipping adds $7, but orders over $50 (before the in-cart discount) get free shipping.
  • In Blue Oxford
  • Expires 11/29/2020
