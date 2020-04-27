Open Offer in New Tab
Banana Republic Factory · 41 mins ago
Banana Republic Factory Clearance
Up to 75% off + extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $25

Click on the appropriate part of the Spring Clearance banner to see this sale – women's pants and sweaters start from $8.49, men's T-shirts from $2.99 (though stock is dwindling), and men's pants from $9.99. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory

Tips
  • Coupon code "PICKMEUP" drops the prices.
  • Shipping adds $7, but orders of $25 or more (before the coupon) bag free shipping.
  • (That effectively means orders of $12.50 or more after coupon bag free shipping.)
  • Expires 4/27/2020
