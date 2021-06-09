Banana Republic Factory Clearance Sale: extra 50% off

These items, already marked up to 69% off, drop by half once you add them to your cart. (Access the women's and petites' sections of the sale via the left sidebar.)
Update: All orders now receive free shipping. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off marked items here, making it the best general sale we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for $34.99 after coupon (low by $5).
Stock up on clothing for the whole family, with baby's rompers starting from
$7 $9, socks from $7, accessories from $13, women's t-shirts from $13 $15, men's t-shirts from $15, and more. Shop Now at Carhartt
- Pictured is the Carhartt Boys' Long-Sleeve Hooded Pocket T-Shirt for $13.49 ($5 off).
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Save on over 250 styles, with men's shoes from $64, women's from $57, and kids' from $27. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 2090 EOI Shoes for $89.97. ($70 off)
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Pink
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $25 or more.
- The price drops in cart
At $24.99 per pair, that's $5 under our mention of a single pair from five days ago. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in Vintage Medium.
Add them to cart to save $33 off list. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- in Muir Wood
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping.
- 52% cotton / 48% polyester
- Model: 664202
It's a savings of $140 when you add 11 to cart. (That means you can grab one in every color.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- crafted using cotton and recycled fibers made from 4 post-consumer plastic bottles
- Model: 532967
