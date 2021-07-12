Banana Republic Factory Clearance: Extra 60% off in cart

It's the best extra discount we've seen on Banana Republic Factory clearance since January. Click on the clearance tab at the top of the page to see eligible items. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders over $50. (The free shipping minimum applies before discounts are taken in cart.)
-
Expires 7/18/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on water bottles, backpacks, sunglasses, shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the CamelBak 40-oz. Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle for $20 (low by $3).
It's $53 under list price. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- available in Sultan Medium Wash
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Apply coupon code "QWG95Q4L" to save at least $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (A-army Green pictured).
- Sold by Vcansion via Amazon.
Over 900 women's styles, and almost 400 men's styles are included in this sale, with men's T-shirts from $7.99, women's tops from $8.74, and denim from $29.99. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Opt for pickup (at checkout) to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
It's $5 off last week's mention and a savings of $35 off list. Add them to your cart to see this price. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available in several colors (Preppy Navy pictured).
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping.
Add two pairs to your cart to see the price drop and get free shipping – it's $115 off list.
Update: It now includes free shipping. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Medium Wash, in small sizes only.
Save on a range of men's and women's styles. Men's T-shirts start at
$10 $9, women's pants from $30 $18, and men's hoodies from $35 $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $25 or more.
- Clearance and other items are excluded.
Sign In or Register