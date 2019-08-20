Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Meh offers this Bamboo Luxury Extra Soft Sheet Set in several colors from $15 plus $5 for shipping. You'd spend around $15 more elsewhere for a similar set. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Global Trends 60" x 50" Chloe Throw for $10.97 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Top Linens via eBay offers the Deluxe Hotel 300-Thread Count 100% Cotton Sateen Twin Sheet Set in Coffee for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $10.99. Buy Now
Sierra offers the EnVogue Darby Queen Comforter Set in several colors (Rain Blue pictured) for $79.99. Pad your order over $89 and apply coupon code "SHIP89" to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $11.95. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Spectra Private Brands via Amazon offers its Spectra Austin Upholstered Queen Bed with Headboard for $121.50 with free shipping. That's $78 off and a very good price for a Queen bed. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Bestway 12" Air Mattress with Built-In AC Pump from $19.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Shop Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Blue or Beige from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
ML-Speed Indoor Cycling Store via Amazon offers the ML-Speed Indoor Exercise Cycling Bike for $199.99. Coupon code "VS2IMDXC" drops the price to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our June mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
RKD-US via Amazon offers their RKD Full Face Snorkel Mask in several colors (All Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "LX5WYQWD" cuts that to $10. With free shipping, that's $8 under our previous mention, $40 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
