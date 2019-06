Home Depot offers the Manhattan Comfort Vanderbilt 85" TV Stand bundled with the Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 2.2 Wall Panel for TVs up to 70" in White for $677.53. Coupon code "LIVINGROOM15" drops it to $575.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge. That's $23 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $146, although most retailers charge $800 or more.) Buy Now