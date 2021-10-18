New
Balsam Hill · 41 mins ago
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on wreaths, garlands, trees, and more. Shop Now at Balsam Hill
- Posted by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? I love Balsam Hill products for the quality of their products. I've purchased garlands and Christmas trees that are so realistic, that guests in my home have actually gone up to touch them not sure if they were real or not. As the old saying goes, "you get what you pay for", and what you pay for at Balsam Hill is exceptional.
Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics Holiday Laser Light Projector with Remote Control
$17 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Amazon · 4 days ago
Holiday Styling 8.5-Foot String Light Pole 2-Pack
$70 $140
free shipping
Clip coupon to drop this to the best price we've seen; $40 under our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Boulder Sports Co. via Amazon.
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Alarm Clock with Wireless Phone Charging
$17 $21
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Tips
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
Features
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Christmas Decoration Special Buys at Home Depot
up to 39% off
free shipping w/ $45
Get an early start on your holiday decorating with savings on Christmas trees, lights, and decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Orders of $45 or more ship free, as do select items under $45 (as marked); otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $6.
- Pictured is the Astella 6-Foot Douglas Fir Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $70 (low by $9).
